Khalid Appointed As KP Secretary Information

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Khalid appointed as KP Secretary Information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Khalid, a Grade-20 officer of the Provincial Management Services, has been appointed as the Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department.

A notification issued here said the appointment was formally announced through an official notification issued by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

