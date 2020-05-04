UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Baloch Nominated As Deputy GS PTI Karachi South

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:16 PM

Khalid Baloch nominated as Deputy GS PTI Karachi South

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has nominated a resident of Lyari Khalid Baloch as deputy general secretary of PTI South district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has nominated a resident of Lyari Khalid Baloch as deputy general secretary of PTI South district.

In a statement on Monday, PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Abdul Shakoor Shad and other notables have congratulated Khalid Baloch on his appointment as Deputy GS PTI South, Karachi.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Khalid Barohi, Muhammad Arshad and others have expressed confidence that Khalid Baloch would play his active role for organizing PTI's activities to facilitate people in the South district.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lyari

