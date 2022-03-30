UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Central leader, Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Sadiqi on Wednesday urged to stop political point scoring and ensure to start a decent and polite politics in the country.

Addressing a press conference, he congratulated the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and expressed the hope that this new alliance would help addressing issues of the people.

"We have initiated a working relationship without any desire. We are true representative of those areas which need special attention of the government to address their outstanding issues," he added.

