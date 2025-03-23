Khalid Hussain Baath stresses for unity to build prosperous Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Chairman of Kisan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Baath stressed for the unity to build Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country.

He urged all the stakeholders to prioritize national interests and set aside personal and political differences for the sake of the country and play their positive role for the development of the country.

Leading a Pakistan Day rally, he extended warm greetings to the nation and emphasized the importance of unity among all political stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the country.

Khalid Hussain Baath highlighted the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Kisan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Baath emphasized that March 23 is not only a day to reminisce about the past but also a day to recall the vision of Allama Iqbal and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

He paid tribute to the media workers who play their role in build Pakistan as independent nation.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

The rally concluded peacefully with citizens expressing their dedication to building a stronger, prosperous Pakistan. The event successfully reinforced the spirit of nationalism and the importance of working together for a better future.