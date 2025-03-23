Khalid Hussain Baath Stresses For Unity To Build Prosperous Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Chairman of Kisan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Baath stressed for the unity to build Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country.
He urged all the stakeholders to prioritize national interests and set aside personal and political differences for the sake of the country and play their positive role for the development of the country.
Leading a Pakistan Day rally, he extended warm greetings to the nation and emphasized the importance of unity among all political stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the country.
Khalid Hussain Baath highlighted the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
Addressing the gathering, Chairman Kisan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Baath emphasized that March 23 is not only a day to reminisce about the past but also a day to recall the vision of Allama Iqbal and the sacrifices of our forefathers.
He paid tribute to the media workers who play their role in build Pakistan as independent nation.
He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.
The rally concluded peacefully with citizens expressing their dedication to building a stronger, prosperous Pakistan. The event successfully reinforced the spirit of nationalism and the importance of working together for a better future.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Assembly passed a resolution in continuation of March 23, 1940 resolution: Awais Qadir Shah5 minutes ago
-
Khalid Hussain Baath stresses for unity to build prosperous Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements at Duty Points5 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab marks 85th Pakistan Day with flag-hoisting ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Elderly widow found dead due to torture15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day celebrated with national zeal in Faisalabad15 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day15 minutes ago
-
National unity vital for country's stability: PA speaker15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police reiterate its resolve for safe Punjab & Safe Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab chairs meeting on traffic matters15 minutes ago
-
Formal campaign being conducted to promote early cotton sowing16 minutes ago
-
PEN protests transfer of examination centres from private educational institutions16 minutes ago