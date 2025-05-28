Khalid Hussain Bath Organizes Youm-e-Takbeer Rally In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Bath leaded a rally on Wednesday to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, the day commemorating Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.
The rally, led by Chairman Khalid Hussain Bath, began at Airport Chowk and passed through various roads before culminating at a BA mall chawk.
Participants in the rally waved national flags and carried banners inscribed with national slogans. Addressing the participants, Khalid Hussain Bath highlighted the historical significance of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it an unforgettable chapter in Pakistan's national history.
“On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests in Chagai, becoming the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Muslim world. This day symbolizes our national sovereignty, survival, and dignity,” he said.
He further noted that the tests did not only reinforce Pakistan's defense capabilities but also sent a strong message to its adversaries.
“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a celebration; it's a day of reaffirming our commitment to remain vigilant in protecting our sovereignty. It shows that a united nation can never be subdued.”
Bath underlined that Youm-e-Takbeer laid the foundation for a robust national defense system and remains a source of pride and inspiration. “Celebrating this day is our national duty. It reminds us of our strength, sacrifices, and unwavering resolve,” he added.
Bath referred to India’s aggressive posturing in the region and Pakistan’s firm military response. “When India committed acts of aggression recently, Pakistan Army retaliated with Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This demonstrated our military’s readiness to defend the nation’s borders, with the full support of the people.”
The rally ended with chants of national pride, echoing a collective resolve to uphold Pakistan’s independence and security at all costs.
