Khalid Hussain Magsi And BAP Leaders Call For Constructive Dialogue On Balochistan Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, alongside leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) during a press conference on Tuesday emphasized that Balochistan’s challenges cannot be resolved through sit-ins and street protests.

Highlighting the need for political maturity, Magsi said, “While political activity is a continuous process, the state must not be seen as weak. Constructive engagement is the way forward.”

Expressing deep concern over the current situation in Balochistan, the minister urged Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal to return to the negotiating table.

“Our brothers must prioritize the welfare of the people and reconsider their strategy of protest,” he said.

Magsi reiterated that both the provincial government and state institutions are committed to addressing public grievances while maintaining law and order. “Politics will go on, but the state will fulfill its responsibilities,” he assured.

He also revealed that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani recently met with Akhtar Mengal, and that he himself had also reached out.

Referring to the fluid nature of political developments, Magsi encouraged Mengal to review his decisions in light of the changing circumstances.

