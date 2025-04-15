- Home
- Pakistan
- Khalid Hussain Magsi and BAP leaders call for constructive dialogue on Balochistan issues
Khalid Hussain Magsi And BAP Leaders Call For Constructive Dialogue On Balochistan Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, alongside leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) during a press conference on Tuesday emphasized that Balochistan’s challenges cannot be resolved through sit-ins and street protests.
Highlighting the need for political maturity, Magsi said, “While political activity is a continuous process, the state must not be seen as weak. Constructive engagement is the way forward.”
Expressing deep concern over the current situation in Balochistan, the minister urged Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal to return to the negotiating table.
“Our brothers must prioritize the welfare of the people and reconsider their strategy of protest,” he said.
Magsi reiterated that both the provincial government and state institutions are committed to addressing public grievances while maintaining law and order. “Politics will go on, but the state will fulfill its responsibilities,” he assured.
He also revealed that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani recently met with Akhtar Mengal, and that he himself had also reached out.
Referring to the fluid nature of political developments, Magsi encouraged Mengal to review his decisions in light of the changing circumstances.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vigilance Team visits Cadet College Petaro to ensure transparency in SSC examinations6 minutes ago
-
Minister Kayani, IFC discuss key steps to modernise Pakistan Railways6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
MC vows to resolving civic problems6 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on drug trafficking6 minutes ago
-
German Diplomat highlights Governance and Educational Prospects at CUI6 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court to address revenue issues6 minutes ago
-
Scottish delegation visits PU6 minutes ago
-
Khalid Hussain Magsi and BAP leaders call for constructive dialogue on Balochistan issues6 minutes ago
-
PPP opposes mines, minerals bill, announces protest movement in KP16 minutes ago
-
Three nabbed in crackdown on street crime16 minutes ago
-
Cheques distributed among Christian families16 minutes ago