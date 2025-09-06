Open Menu

Khalid Hussain Magsi Pays Tribute To Armed Forces, Martyrs On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Khalid Hussain Magsi pays tribute to armed forces, martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi Saturday said that September 06 is a reminder of the nation’s unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defense strong, unshakable, and impregnable.

In his message on Defence Day, Khalid Magsi said the day commemorates the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and citizens who stood united to protect the motherland.

“We pay glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for national security and salute the veterans whose courage and dedication continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Highlighting contemporary challenges, the minister noted that the nature of warfare has shifted beyond conventional battlefields to hybrid threats, including propaganda, cyberattacks, disinformation, and psychological warfare.

In this evolving landscape, he emphasized that self-reliance in science and technology and the modernization of defense systems are indispensable to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“The Ministry of Science and Technology remains fully committed to advancing research, innovation, and technological capabilities to meet emerging threats effectively,” Khalid Magsi said.

Reaffirming the nation’s pledge, he said Defence Day is an occasion to unite for a secure, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan.

“Honoring the families of martyrs and preserving their legacy is both our national and moral duty. The spirit of September will forever symbolize the bravery of our Armed Forces and the resilience of our people. No force can deter Pakistan from the path of sovereignty, freedom, and dignity,” the minister concluded.

