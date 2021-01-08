Khalid Hyder Shah posted as Secy College Education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khalid Hyder Shah, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Secretary, Sindh school education and Literacy Department, presently on leave, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, College Education Department, verses Baqar Abbas Naqvi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20).

Meanwhile, he ( Baqar Abbas) holding additional charge of the post of Special Secretary, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Special Secretary, Finance Department, on regular basis.