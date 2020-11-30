UrduPoint.com
Khalid Khursheed Elects As 5th CM GB

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:10 PM



Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Khalid Khursheed was elected on Monday as fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan by grabbing 22 votes while united opposition's candidate Amjad Hussain secured 9 votes .

Soon after his election as Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan in his maiden speech Khalid Khursheed said his prime target was to follow Imran Khan's vision, he said all issues related to poor and underdeveloped area of Gilgit Baltistan would be amicably resolved.

Good governance, he said, was his government's top priority, adding that the performance of the all departments in GB would be improved as early as possible.

Stressing the need to root out corruption, he said alleviating poverty would be among his government's top priorities.

Promising to make Imran Khan's vision a reality, he said that his government would usher in an era of prosperity and development across GB.

Thanking members of both the treasury and opposition benches, he said that a good team would be introduced to ensure real progress in the province.

He urged members of the opposition to provide him with positive feedback.

