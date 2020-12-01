UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Khursheed Sworn In As GB CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Khalid Khursheed sworn in as GB CM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Barrister Khalid Khursheed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was sworn in as chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at a simple ceremony here at the Governor Secretariat on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The ceremony was attended by GB Legislative Assembly Speaker Amjad Zaidi and members, government members, civil society representatives, and a large number of PTI workers.

Khalid Khursheed was elected as Leader of the House on Monday by grabbing 22 votes while the United Opposition's candidate Amjad Hussain secured nine votes from the assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony of new GB cabinet will be held on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

