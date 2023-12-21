Open Menu

Khalid Khurshid Banned From Contesting Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Khalid Khurshid banned from contesting elections

The Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has imposed a lifetime ban on former chief minister Khalid Khurshid on participating in elections

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has imposed a lifetime ban on former chief minister Khalid Khurshid on participating in elections.

"Khurshid has also been prohibited from holding the position of president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) GB for the remainder of his life," a news release said.

This decision follows Khurshid's prior disqualification and removal from the GB Assembly on account fake educational degrees.

