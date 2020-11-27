UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Khurshid Will Be The Next Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:34 PM

Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalized Advocate Khalid Khurshid's name as the next Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan finalized Advocate Khalid Khurshid as the next Chief Minsiter of Gilgit-Baltistan, the reports said on Friday.

The sources said that the Names for the office Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan were finalized on Thursday but today the name was announced.

A few days ago, Khalid Khurshid had said that they would follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan soon.

Saifullah Niazi also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan finalized the name of Khalid Khurshid.

Earlier, the sources said that four names – Fatehullah, Khalid Khurshid, Col R Obaidullah and Advocate Nazir Ahmed – are with Prime Minister Imran Khan for consideration.

The sources also said that Huma Khalid was also among the contenders, adding that the prime minister cathen make a surprise choice.

G-B went to election on November 15 to elect 24 lawmakers of the legislative assembly on general seats. The voting was held on 23 seats as the election was delayed because of the death of a candidate. The by-poll to that seat was held last week.

PTI would be able to make its government in the valley with majority of votes.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister November Government

Recent Stories

Saman Zulfiqar appears as first-ever cricket match ..

24 minutes ago

European Parliament, Russian Opposition Discuss Si ..

13 minutes ago

PM 1000 Playground Project team inspect ongoing pr ..

13 minutes ago

Railways to restore Subak Raftar, Kohat Express fr ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

AIOU facilitating its students, faculty to promote ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.