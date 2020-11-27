Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalized Advocate Khalid Khurshid's name as the next Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan finalized Advocate Khalid Khurshid as the next Chief Minsiter of Gilgit-Baltistan, the reports said on Friday.

The sources said that the Names for the office Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan were finalized on Thursday but today the name was announced.

A few days ago, Khalid Khurshid had said that they would follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan soon.

Saifullah Niazi also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan finalized the name of Khalid Khurshid.

Earlier, the sources said that four names – Fatehullah, Khalid Khurshid, Col R Obaidullah and Advocate Nazir Ahmed – are with Prime Minister Imran Khan for consideration.

The sources also said that Huma Khalid was also among the contenders, adding that the prime minister cathen make a surprise choice.

G-B went to election on November 15 to elect 24 lawmakers of the legislative assembly on general seats. The voting was held on 23 seats as the election was delayed because of the death of a candidate. The by-poll to that seat was held last week.

PTI would be able to make its government in the valley with majority of votes.