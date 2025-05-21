Khalid Magsi Condemns Terror Attacks In Balochistan, Urges Strong Action
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and called for firm action against foreign-backed militants.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan must adopt a strict and uncompromising approach to deal with terrorism. “With the blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has become a strong and resilient country,” he said. “The world no longer sees us as weak. Our systems are working, and we are fully capable of defending ourselves.”
He stressed that the state must act decisively to eliminate all threats to peace and security. “No part of Pakistan should be allowed to become unsafe,” he added.
“If there is interference from India, it must be exposed and dealt with firmly. They are using their people to disrupt peace here.”
Khalid Magsi said terrorists are even targeting children. “These elements must be punished with full force,” he added.
Calling for a strong and practical plan on the ground, he said, “The time for tolerance is over. It’s time for clear and firm action against those who want to destabilize Pakistan.”
He called for the nation’s unity and determination to fight terrorism. “Pakistan will not compromise on its internal matters. We will respond with strength wherever needed,” he said.
