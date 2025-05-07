Open Menu

Khalid Magsi Strongly Condemns Indian Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Khalid Magsi strongly condemns Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi has strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression, calling the targeting of civilians a serious violation of international laws.

He stated that Pakistan’s defense is impregnable and the entire nation stands united with its armed forces.

"India's cowardly actions are a threat to regional peace," Khalid Magsi emphasized, adding that the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

"The nation is united to give a befitting response to the enemy," he concluded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

13 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

13 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

13 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

13 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

13 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

13 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan