Khalid Magsi strongly condemns Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi has strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression, calling the targeting of civilians a serious violation of international laws.

He stated that Pakistan’s defense is impregnable and the entire nation stands united with its armed forces.

"India's cowardly actions are a threat to regional peace," Khalid Magsi emphasized, adding that the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

"The nation is united to give a befitting response to the enemy," he concluded.