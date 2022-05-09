Khalid Mahmood takes charge as IG Motorway Police

Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Khalid Mahmood, on Monday assumed the charge of the Inspector General (IG) of NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Khalid Mahmood, on Monday assumed the charge of the Inspector General (IG) of NHMP.

IG NHMP Inam Ghani handed over command to the new IG National Highways and Motorway Police in change of command ceremony held at NHMP Headquarters Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Regional Commanders, Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders and other seiner officers of NHMP, said a statement.

Whereas, a new memento of NHMP was presented to new Inspector General, NHMP Khalid Mahmood by outgoing IG Inam Ghani.

The new commander, Khalid Mahmood pledged his resolve to strengthen the organisation for improved public service.