Khalid Maqbool alleges PPP of sowing seeds of ethnic division in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sowed the seed of ethnic division in Sindh when the party formed its first government 50 years ago. Talking to the media in Latifabad here on Saturday, Siddiqui said the PPP began the groundwork of dividing the province 50 years ago when it introduced the quota system. He added that the subsequent policies of the party since then had only widened the gulf between the people living in urban and rural areas of Sindh.

The MQM-P's leader credited his party for always trying to bridge that gulf and recalled that accepting the PPP's in 1988 general elections was an evidence in that regard. Siddiqui said the Karachi march was a verdict of the street against Sindh's rulers because their vote had not been given the due importance.Responding to a query, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leader Nawaz Sharif should be questioned why 'someone' else was dubbed a traitor when he criticized the institutions. "He should be asked that when someone else was asking the same questions, his loyalty was under suspicion, he was getting help from foreign powers, he was a traitor," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the MQM-P's Deputy Convener Aamir Khan told a press conference in Hyderabad that his party would organize 'Hyderabad March' on October 4 against the racist policies of the PPP's Sindh government. He accused PPP's founding chairman and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for dividing Pakistan into two countries. "The PPP is a fascist party whose racist policies have destroyed Sindh," he contended. He said the PPP's government had turned the urban centers Sindh into ruins during its more than 12 years long rule in the province. "The protest against the PPP's government will continue until the party is ousted from the power," he declared. The former mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said the racist rulers of Sindh always prevent empowerment of the urdu speaking people by means of empowerment of the local bodies. The Federal minister Ameenul Haq said his party had demanded from the federal government a renewed population census in urban areas of Sindh so that the people could receive their due rights.