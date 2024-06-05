Open Menu

Khalid Maqbool Emphasizes Revamping Country's Education System

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday emphasized the need to revamp the entire education system in the country in line with the modern day requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday emphasized the need to revamp the entire education system in the country in line with the modern day requirements.

He was addressing at the Award Distribution Ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Seed Funding Phase-1 for engineering start-ups, held at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that the world is rapidly changing and embracing emerging and new technologies in every section of life.

“Pakistan is fortunate to have a major chunk of youth population which if equipped with knowledge and education can reshape the destiny of the country”, he said.

The minister lamented that our country could not achieve the desired progress in Information Technology sector.

“We must conduct research that from which level we can impart IT education to our children so that they can compete with this digital world”, he observed.

He said that the present government has imposed education emergency considering the low literacy rate in the country.

Khalid Maqbool said that the country is producing 20,000 IT graduates every year but only 5000 or 6000 graduates get jobs which is very unfortunate.

He said if we can only focus on international certification of IT Engineers, they can earn abroad and send good remittances which can help stabilize country’s economy. “Overseas diaspora has played pivotal role in strengthening the economy of their countries”, he observed.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PEC, Muhammad Najib Haroon, engineers and officials of Ministry of Science and Technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Khalid Maqbool Hotel Pakistan Engineering Council Progress From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

23 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

23 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

23 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

48 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

26 minutes ago
 Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

26 minutes ago
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

26 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

26 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

26 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

35 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

38 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan