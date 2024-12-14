Khalid Maqbool for new thinking to rebuild Pakistan with tech use

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday stressed the need for thinking in a new style to rebuild the country with the help of technology.

He said that the world had transformed from the industrial and science era to information technology and it would further suddenly take a sharp turn in the next 25 to 30 years leaving many countries behind, who did not adopt the latest changes and transform themselves.

While addressing an inauguration ceremony of , Tech Lab, National Textile University (NTU) Campus Karachi, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr.Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the inauguration of the new tech campus, lab, to take the students forward in the fields of education and economy. He was of the view that the development of Karachi was the development of Pakistan.

Maqbool said that the neighbouring countries had become giants of technology. He said that China pulled its citizens out of poor states with efforts and the help of technology.

Speaking on cotton, he said that it had become a challenge and industry was deprived of it.

Federal Secretary of Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said that the technology lab had been inaugurated. It was missing on the campus, which had been added to it.

He said that technology was a vital part of everything including the economy.

Wani said that the federal government would invest in Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said that good things were coming. He further said that 10 state-of-the-art laboratories would be established in the city.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that industry had played an important role in establishing NTU. He said, 'I am proud that it has progressed.'

He said that NTU had also worked with textile industry.

Rector, National Textile University (NTU), Dr. Tanveer Hussain, earlier, welcomed the federal minister and delivered his welcome address.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Aminul Haq and Nasreen Jalil were also present on the occasion.