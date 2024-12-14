Open Menu

Khalid Maqbool For New Thinking To Rebuild Pakistan With Tech Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Khalid Maqbool for new thinking to rebuild Pakistan with tech use

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday stressed the need for thinking in a new style to rebuild the country with the help of technology.

He said that the world had transformed from the industrial and science era to information technology and it would further suddenly take a sharp turn in the next 25 to 30 years leaving many countries behind, who did not adopt the latest changes and transform themselves.

While addressing an inauguration ceremony of , Tech Lab, National Textile University (NTU) Campus Karachi, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr.Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the inauguration of the new tech campus, lab, to take the students forward in the fields of education and economy. He was of the view that the development of Karachi was the development of Pakistan.

Maqbool said that the neighbouring countries had become giants of technology. He said that China pulled its citizens out of poor states with efforts and the help of technology.

Speaking on cotton, he said that it had become a challenge and industry was deprived of it.

Federal Secretary of Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said that the technology lab had been inaugurated. It was missing on the campus, which had been added to it.

He said that technology was a vital part of everything including the economy.

Wani said that the federal government would invest in Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said that good things were coming. He further said that 10 state-of-the-art laboratories would be established in the city.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that industry had played an important role in establishing NTU. He said, 'I am proud that it has progressed.'

He said that NTU had also worked with textile industry.

Rector, National Textile University (NTU), Dr. Tanveer Hussain, earlier, welcomed the federal minister and delivered his welcome address.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Aminul Haq and Nasreen Jalil were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology Poor Education China Nasreen Jalil Khalid Maqbool Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Textile Cotton From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

2 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

6 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

15 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

15 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

15 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

15 hours ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

16 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan