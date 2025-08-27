Khalid Maqbool inaugurates CCD at IBCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) office, where he inaugurated the Customer Care Desk (CCD), a state-of-the-art digital support system, aiming to resolve complaints on time and provide better service to the public.

During the visit, Executive Director IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, welcomed the Federal Minister and gave him a detailed briefing on the development journey of IBCC which has been ongoing since the enactment of IBCC Act XIII 2023, said a press release on Wednesday.

He highlighted the significant reforms that have been implemented, including the launch of the Central Credentials Verification and Equivalency Portal , development of Model Assessment Framework (MAF), implementation of uniform grading system and academic Calendar, integration of digital verification technologies, enhancement of Credentials Verification and Equivalency Portal, implementation of One-Link Payment System, and establishment of partnerships with global institutions including Pearson, Oxford AQA and ECCTIS.

The CCD has been established to facilitate students to overcome the difficulties they faced in raising complaint tickets regarding equivalency and credential verification, especially due to limited telephone lines, he informed, adding that through this new service, access to customer support has become more effective, transparent and easy.

This initiative was also in line with the government’s vision for digitalization and transparency in public service, he said.

The minister appreciated the IBCC team for their commitment to delivering public services through technology, which was in line with the government’s vision of building a technology-based nation.

“Education is important for everyone and providing modern facilities to today’s students is one of our main responsibilities. This ,CCD, portal will help the students to eliminate the unnecessary difficulties or delays in resolving their complaints and issues related to equivalency and verification of credentials," he said, adding "This step is in line with the requirements of the digital age and I appreciate the technology-based commitment of IBCC to provide effective and transparent services to millions of students."