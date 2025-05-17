Khalid Maqbool Inaugurates NCLEX Program
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday inaugurated NCLEX program at the College of International Skills Development (CISD).
While addressing the ceremony, he said that Pakistan was the first country in the region to offer the NCLEX program.
He said that NCLEX would equip nurses with international licensing and training required to work abroad, services including visa guidance and IELTS preperation for nurses from underprivileged backgrounds.
Dr. Khaldi Maqbool Siddiqui said Karachi, being the economic hub, played a crucial role in Pakistan’s development and progress.
He said the youth’s desire to work abroad will support the economy.
The Federal Minister said that Pakistan’s deindustrialization will be resolved with skill-based education and training for the youth.
He noted the need for technological adaptation to ensure a better future for coming generations.
He said that China as population giant overcame poverty through youth advancement and technology.
He pledged to continue support for skill-based initiatives like the NCLEX-RN and promised more youth-focused programs in the future.
PEEF CEO Syeda Hajra Suhail was also present on the occasion.
