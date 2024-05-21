Khalid Maqbool meets UK Deputy Foreign Secretary during education forum in London

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has met with Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister of State (Development and Africa) of the UK, Rt. Andrew Mitchell MP during "Education World Forum 2024" in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has met with Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister of State (Development and Africa) of the UK, Rt. Andrew Mitchell MP during "Education World Forum 2024" in London.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Dr.

Mohammad Faisal was also present, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The discussions were held on further enhancing collaboration between the two governments and with the British Council.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui briefed Andrew Mitchell MP on the education emergency declared by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan delegation is attending the forum under the leadership of the minister.