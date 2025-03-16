Open Menu

Khalid Maqbool Says MQM-P Believed In Serving Humanity

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Khalid Maqbool says MQM-P believed in serving humanity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Convener and Federal education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said existence of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) prior to founding the MQM proved that the party believed in serving humanity.

Addressing a KKF's aid distribution program here on Sunday the minister recalled that a student movement and a volunteer organization preceded founding of the party.

"That process of serving humanity through welfare activities continues till this day," he underlined.

Siddiqui said the MQM-P presented itself as a model to the people residing in urban parts of Sindh so that a journey towards progress and prosperity could be started.

Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, who heads MQM-P Hyderabad chapter, and other leaders of the party also expressed their views on the occasion.

