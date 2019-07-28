UrduPoint.com
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Condemns Imposition Of Sales Tax On Internet, Broadband Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Saturday condemned the imposition of sales tax on internet and broadband services by Sindh government.

According to a statement issued here, the federal minister said youth were the major segment of our society and this decision of Sindh government would impact our youth specially students.

He asked the Sindh government to withdraw its decision of imposing 19.5 percent sales tax on internet and broadband services.

