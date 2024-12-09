Khalid Maqbool terms madrasas as source of strength

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has emphasized the importance of madrasas during an address at a significant conference, stating that they are not a problem but a source of strength for the nation.

Addressing an Uema Conference held here on Monday, he clarified that the purpose of bringing madrasas under the Ministry of Education's registration framework in 2019 was not to control them but to provide better facilities.

The minister pointed out that international forces have often targeted madrasas in their attempts to pressure Pakistan. However, he stressed that these institutions have always played a vital role in shouldering the nation's responsibilities.

Highlighting the country's education challenges, Siddiqui revealed that around 25 million children in Pakistan are out of school, with 3.

5 million of them enrolled in madrasas. He further remarked that if education is being treated as a commercial activity, it should be overseen by the Ministry of Commerce. However, if it remains an educational matter, the Ministry of Education should handle the registration of madrasas.

Referring to an agreement made in 2019 with religious scholars, Siddiqui noted that its purpose was to resolve the issues faced by madrasas, not to exert undue pressure on them. He assured that the Ministry of Education would extend all possible cooperation to address their concerns.

In conclusion, Siddiqui underscored that the existence of madrasas is not a burden but a blessing for the nation. He reaffirmed the commitment to making decisions in the national interest without succumbing to political pressure.