Khalid Maqbool Terms Opposition Protest Against Parliamentary Norms, Tradition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Khalid Maqbool terms opposition protest against parliamentary norms, tradition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday termed the opposition protest during the Presidential Address against parliamentary norms and tradition.

Talking to media in the Parliament House, he said protest was constitutional rights of the opposition but it was not an appropriate time. He said the President pointed out various important things in his speech about Kashmir issue which was a joint voice the people and State.

