Khalid Maqbool To Inaugurate Health & Pharma Expo On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would perform the inauguration of three-day Health and Pharma Asia International Exhibition & Conferences 2019 at 1pm on Tuesday at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would perform the inauguration of three-day Health and Pharma Asia International Exhibition & Conferences 2019 at 1pm on Tuesday at Karachi Expo Centre.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Tolga U�ak, and Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammad would be the chief guest, said a spokeperson for the event on Monday.

Workshops on Basic Life Support (BLS) and Diabetes while seminars on Cardiology and Anaesthesia were scheduled for the first day of the event.

The technical session of the Pharma Convention would also be part of the first day events which would begin at 10am on Tuesday.

