Open Menu

Khalid Maqbool Urges Spreading NCA’s Message In World

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that he National College of Arts (NCA) has rich traditions in visual art and literature and there was need to spread this message beyond its walls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that he National College of Arts (NCA) has rich traditions in visual art and literature and there was need to spread this message beyond its walls.

During a visit to the National College of Arts (NCA) here on Friday, he said the NCA’s luminaries were masters in their respective areas and there was need to take message of this great art institution to the other parts of the country.

Principal/Vice Chancellor NCA Dr. Murtaza Jafri briefed the federal minister about the historic NCA and its future projects. “I had heard a lot about this great institution since my boyhood and have come here in person to experience the magic of this fairy-tale institution,” he responded.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool also visited the Zahoor-ul-Ikhlaq Gallery and evinced keen interest in the artworks put on display. All the works on display were creations of the NCA alumni and the faculty including Sadqain, Anna Molka Ahmed, Murtaza Jafri, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Mehboob Ali, Abbasi Abidi, Khalid Iqbal and Joan Fabian, etc.

To a query, the minister said Pakistan produces 25,000 IT graduates every year out of which only 5,000 get jobs in the country, adding that there was need for international certification so that our graduates are acceptable abroad.

He said extraordinary measures were needed to steer people from below the poverty line in the country and that was only possible through revolutionary measures by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Khalid Maqbool Visit All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

20 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

4 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

4 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

4 minutes ago
 Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouc ..

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

4 minutes ago
 To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar ..

To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..

4 minutes ago
People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

17 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign inv ..

Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting I ..

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

17 minutes ago
 Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ..

Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan