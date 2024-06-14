Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that he National College of Arts (NCA) has rich traditions in visual art and literature and there was need to spread this message beyond its walls

During a visit to the National College of Arts (NCA) here on Friday, he said the NCA’s luminaries were masters in their respective areas and there was need to take message of this great art institution to the other parts of the country.

Principal/Vice Chancellor NCA Dr. Murtaza Jafri briefed the federal minister about the historic NCA and its future projects. “I had heard a lot about this great institution since my boyhood and have come here in person to experience the magic of this fairy-tale institution,” he responded.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool also visited the Zahoor-ul-Ikhlaq Gallery and evinced keen interest in the artworks put on display. All the works on display were creations of the NCA alumni and the faculty including Sadqain, Anna Molka Ahmed, Murtaza Jafri, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Mehboob Ali, Abbasi Abidi, Khalid Iqbal and Joan Fabian, etc.

To a query, the minister said Pakistan produces 25,000 IT graduates every year out of which only 5,000 get jobs in the country, adding that there was need for international certification so that our graduates are acceptable abroad.

He said extraordinary measures were needed to steer people from below the poverty line in the country and that was only possible through revolutionary measures by the government.