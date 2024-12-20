Open Menu

Khalid Mehmood Soomro Murder Case, All Six Accused Convicted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Khalid Mehmood Soomro murder case, all six accused convicted

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Sukkur has convicted all six accused in the murder case of Jamiat Ulema-Islam (JUI-F) leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro on Friday.

JUI-F leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro was assassinated on November 29, 2014.

The verdict marked a significant development in the case nearly a decade after the tragic incident.

In today’s hearing, the ATC sentenced the convicts including, Hanif, Sarang, Mushtaq Mehar, Darya Khan, Latif Jamali and Altaf Jamali to two life terms each and imposed fines.

The court found the accused guilty of murder, terrorism, and illegal possession of weapons.

The convicts have been imprisoned in Sukkur Central Jail since December 2014.

The early morning attack took place when Senator Dr Khalid Mehmood Soomro, who was the Secretary General for the Sindh chapter of the JUI-F, was leaving a mosque attached to a madrassah in Sukkur after offering Fajr prayers.

Armed men entered the area and opened fire at him. Soomro was in Sukkur to participate in a conference when the attack took place in the Khosa Goth area.

Khalid Mehmood Soomro, hailed from Sindh’s Larkana region, also represented his party in the Senate from 2006-2012.

