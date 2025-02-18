Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Halqa-e-Arbab-e-Takhleeq collaborated to launch of renowned poet Khalid Mir's poetry collection, "Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Halqa-e-Arbab-e-Takhleeq collaborated to launch of renowned poet Khalid Mir's poetry collection, "Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" .

The event was held at Haseena Moin Hall. Prominent literary figure Professor Sehar Ansari presiding over the ceremony. Tajdar Adil attended as the guest of honor.

The event featured speeches by notable personalities, including Tariq Jameel, Naseem Sheikh, Akhtar Saeedi, and Dr. Fahim Shinas Kazmi.

Professor Sehar Ansari, in his presidential speech praised Khalid Mir's poetry. He said that I found beautiful emotions in his work, his attitude is reflected in his poetry. Feeling emotions in difficult times is a remarkable achievement.

His poetry teaches us to face challenges, no matter how tough the circumstances.

Tajdar Adil, the guest of honor, highlighted the depth of Khalid Mir's work. He said that "Today, lovers of poetry have gathered here. His poetry reflects truth more than love. Along with seriousness of thought and emotion, there is also a playful element in his work. Khalid Mir's poetry speaks to the modern human, one who looks toward the future rather than the past".

Dr. Fahim Shahnas Kazmi, Naseem Sheikh and Tariq Jameel described Khalid Mir as a "poet of the heart". He added that poetry is a branch of art, and he has breathed new life into it. His ghazals have a rhythmic dance-like quality.