Khalid Rasheed Reassumes Charge As SP (Traffic) After Professional Course

Tue 26th November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A senior officer of Islamabad police Khalid Rasheed has assumed the charge as Superintendent of Police (Traffic) after completing Mid-Career Management Course at National Institute of Management Quetta.

He has formally reported at Central Police Office (CPO) after completing the course mandatory to get promotion in next grade.

After his joining report with CPO, he has been reassigned duties as SP (Traffic) due to his professional capabilities.

Khalid was given the award of most punctual participant' of the course and his distinction is an honour for Islamabad police.

The Mid-Career Management Course at National Institute of Management Quetta started on August 19, 2019 and concluded on November 22. It was attended by officers across the country while Khalid Rasheed was the first officer of Islamabad police selected for the course.

