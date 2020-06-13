Khalid Sherdil remembered for humanism

Brilliant bureaucrats were the backbone of our public service and their contribution makes us proud besides making the public services meaningful in real terms for the people of Pakistan, said Senator Lt. General (Retired) Abdul Qayyum here on Saturday

He was speaking to an online condolence reference organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN for the late environmentalist and bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil who was died in the PIA plane crash on May 22.

He said several are the bureaucrats that work beyond the call of duty. AK Sherdil, the father of Khalid Sherdil, was one of them. So, we can say the son got loyalty in his blood and prove to be a son of the soil till he breathed the last in the plane crash. As a founding CEO of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he set steadfast and upright policies and practices to mitigate the emergencies in the provinces which turned to be example for others.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, former CEO Lead Pakistan and Director Asia for the Climate Knowledge and Development Network (CKDN), said only a few bureaucrats have deep understanding of environment, climate change and sustainable development. Khalid Sherdil was one of them who not only understood the sustainable development but also practiced and mainstreamed in the public policies. He was very focused and master of multi-tasking.

Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah, a senior bureaucarat and former Principal Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister, said Khalid Sherdil played the most crucial role in organizing PDMA as the coordinating authority that provides a platform for all departments to come together and strategize the preparedness and response to a disaster.

As the founder and the first Director General of PDMA, Khalid Sherdil has worked on Pakistan's largest ever calamity, the massive Floods of 2010. Mr. Sherdil has also rendered services to provide relief and rehabilitation in the difficult times followed by the Turkish Earthquake, Sindh Floods 2011, and Sialkot Tornado 2011. Besides Dengue, Khalid has also written a technical report for Ontario Government on West Nile virus, a mosquito vector epidemic.

WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan termed the death of Khalid Sherdil as a national loss. He was gem in the public service where most of the people habitually waste time and resources. He was full of energy, innovative potential and doable ideas that he reflected the public policy documents. He left a vigorous legacy in the public service that should continue.

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said Khalid Sherdil was a man of sheer commitment to the environment;, and a fine leader in the realm of sustainable development and a humanist with all dedicated to reach out to the communities. His services and practices could be example for other bureaucrats and public servants to serve the people of Pakistan.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Majid Sherdil, Memoona Arsalan, Iqbal qureshi, Qaiser Jamali, Saba Sarfaraz, Rina Saeed Khan, Suleman Otho, Dr Amena Hasan, Nilofar Jamil, Hina Lotia, Bilal Mutafa Syed, Huma Beg, Masroor Ahmad, Azhar Qureshi, Razeshta Sethna, and Prof Imdad Hussain.