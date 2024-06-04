Khalidi Gang Busted, 12 Stolen Motorcycles Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Burewala police claimed to seize 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2 million from a gang, here on Tuesday.
A police team headed by SHO Sadar Mujahid Khan, working on tip-off raided and managed to arrest a ring leader of Khalid alias Khalidi Tension gang.
The police also recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from his possession. The alleged outlaw used to steal away parked motorcycles outside shops and also sell these to other cities after tempering the record. Police registered the case and started further inquiry.
