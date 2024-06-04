Open Menu

Khalidi Gang Busted, 12 Stolen Motorcycles Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Khalidi gang busted, 12 stolen motorcycles seized

Burewala police claimed to seize 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2 million from a gang, here on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Burewala police claimed to seize 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2 million from a gang, here on Tuesday.

A police team headed by SHO Sadar Mujahid Khan, working on tip-off raided and managed to arrest a ring leader of Khalid alias Khalidi Tension gang.

The police also recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from his possession. The alleged outlaw used to steal away parked motorcycles outside shops and also sell these to other cities after tempering the record. Police registered the case and started further inquiry.

Related Topics

Police Burewala From Million

Recent Stories

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak- ..

Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade

8 minutes ago
 All communities enjoying religious freedom in Paki ..

All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..

8 minutes ago
 First Punjab music competition held

First Punjab music competition held

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

8 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing incident

One killed in Karachi firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Categor ..

Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra

8 minutes ago
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with loc ..

DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support

11 minutes ago
 Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolv ..

Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue

12 minutes ago
 The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to ..

The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:

12 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive underway

Anti-Polio drive underway

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 wor ..

Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..

12 minutes ago
 SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan