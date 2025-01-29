Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-26

Khalil Ahmed elected second time as president of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Abdul Ghani Kakar of the same Penal has secured the position of General Secretary of the Union for the year 2025-26

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Khalil Ahmed elected second time as president of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Abdul Ghani Kakar of the same Penal has secured the position of General Secretary of the Union for the year 2025-26.

Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annu­al election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2025-26 by a wide margin.

Senior Journalist Khalil Ahmed was elected President of BUJ by bagging 86 votes against Salman Ashraf of Progressive Panel who secured 32 votes.

Abdul Ghani Kakar of Journalists Penal retained his seat of General Secretary with 69 votes and his op­ponent Fateh Bugti managed to get 49 votes. The election for new officer-bearers for the year 2025-26 was held at Quetta Press Club whereas the the total votes were casted 119.

Senior Journalist Yaqoob Shahwani was performed the duty as the chairman of election committee.

According to result, for the seats of senior vice president Manzoor Baloch (89 votes) of Journalists Penal was declared winner while his rival of the Progressive Panel Fateh Shakir got 27 votes.

Similarly Senior Journalist, Nazar Muhammad Jamali of the Journalists Panel was elected vice president with 69 votes againsthis competitor Sadiya Jahngir who secured 49 votes.

Ibrar Ahmed (83 votes) secured the seat of for Senior Joint sec­retary while his opponent Aziz U Rehman got 31 votes.

Fazal Tawab (79 votes) was elected joint secretary while his opponent Babar Khan got 38 votes.

Abdul Jabar also retained the seat of finance secretary (91 votes) while Shahir Ludhi managed to score 26 votes.