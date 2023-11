Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Both discussed the Human Rights situations in the province.