Khalil George commends Child Protection Initiatives during Punjab Bureau visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George Thursday visited the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and commended their efforts to support children's welfare.

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Dr Sara Ahmed briefed the minister about the measures taken for children's welfare.

She mentioned that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau provides shelter and care to children who are orphaned, abandoned, or neglected within the province.

Sarah Ahmed mentioned that the bureau places special emphasis on their education and training, with the children receiving instruction in various skills during their stay.

She stated that the bureau ensures that even beggar children living there receive attention to their education, health, and other essential requirements, with the goal of fostering their skills and preparing them to become productive citizens.

Caretaker Minister Khalil George commended the Punjab Government's efforts in child welfare. He emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about such welfare organizations and pledged full federal-level support.