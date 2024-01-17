Open Menu

Khalil George Condemns Suicidal Attack In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Khalil George condemns suicidal attack in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister of Human Rights Khalil George on Wednesday condemned the suicidal attack near GPO Chowk at Zarghoon road Quetta and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In his statement, the minister termed it a shameful act of terrorism and said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of the country.

 

He added that the culprits involved in such activities would not be spared and would be brought to justice.

He prayed to rest the souls of the martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

