Khalil George, Dhanish say Pakistan is safest country for minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George, Balochistan Awami Party leader and Senator Dhanish Kumar Paliani on Thursday said Pakistan is the safest country for minorities and they enjoy equal rights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George, Balochistan Awami Party leader and Senator Dhanish Kumar Paliani on Thursday said Pakistan is the safest country for minorities and they enjoy equal rights.

They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Department of Minority Affairs at the local hall on the occasion of International Minority Day.

The ceremony was attended by former Provincial Minister Roshan Khurshid Brocha, Secretary Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogezai, Secretary Religious Affairs Abdul Latif Kakar, Qari Abdul Rashid, Tanzeela Khalil, Dr Faiza and others.

They said that their forefathers made the right decision to stay in Pakistan at the time of independence and all minorities in the country were enjoying equal rights while they were playing their key role for development of the country.

The speakers at the ceremony said islam has very clear guidelines regarding the rights of minorities that we need to follow on them, saying the main purpose of celebrating World Minority Day around the world is to get the people aware of their rights so that the government can grant their rights without any discrimination.

They said that minorities were performing their role in all sectors including armed forces, education, health and others departments for betterment of the country on the basis of the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

The Federal and provincial governments have always listened to the problems of minorities and tried to solve them, they added and hoped that this process would continue in the future as well.

The speakers said, there is no difference between the minorities and we are all one and would continue to work together for the betterment of our communities.

They said the amount of funds had been given to the minorities during last three years by the coalition government headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

They maintained that the Chief Minister was also taking steps for the welfare of the minorities. In the budget for the current financial year, Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the welfare of minorities besides increasing their job quota from 2 to 5 percent, they highlighted.

They remarked that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to solve the problems of minorities and in this regard, the Balochistan government had created a Department of Minority Affairs so that the problems of minorities could be solved on priority basis.

Later, shields were also distributed among the participants of the ceremony.