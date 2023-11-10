Open Menu

Khalil George Lauds Balochistan's Efforts For Protecting Of Women's Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that Balochistan is the first province to pass the high number of legislation for the rights of women and has the least number of reported cases regarding violence against women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that Balochistan is the first province to pass the high number of legislation for the rights of women and has the least number of reported cases regarding violence against women.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Empower HER: Advocating for Women’s Rights and Combating Gender Base Violence’ organized by the Ministry of Human Rights here, he said that development and prosperity are possible only with the equal rights of women and non-gender violence in society.

Khalil George said that he has contacted Chief Ministers to establish a Human Rights Department in his respective province.

The minister said that the government has been working to empower women and to ensure opportunities for them in every sector of the country.

He said the role of women in the country's development is vital and no society can progress without the participation of women.

He said that a bill regarding the prevention of marriage of girls less than eighteen years of age has been approved in the Senate.

He said that under the Prime Minister's Youth Program, a plan is in the pipeline to award 5000 scooters to women across the country.

Khalil George said that the Ministry of Human Rights has prepared an action plan to protect the rights of women and disabled people.

Regional Director Human Rights Isfandyar Buledi, Deputy Director Aziz Iqbal, Chairperson for Balochistan Commission for Status of Women Fauzia Shaheen, Jahan Ara Tabsum, Farkhanda Aurangzeb and Sana Durrani also addressed the event.

The event was attended by a large number of people belonging to various sectors including women and the minority community.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Minority Marriage Progress George Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

19 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

19 minutes ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ..

Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ensure smooth traffic flow

23 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scor ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

23 minutes ago
 Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorw ..

Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorway land purchase scam

19 minutes ago
C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ..

C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ongoing projects

19 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 durin ..

Hyderabad Range Police shoots 3, arrests 199 during 89 encounters

19 minutes ago
 APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Ka ..

APHC urges UNSC resolutions' implementation for Kashmir dispute

19 minutes ago
 Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad de ..

Setting up more bus, van terminals in Hyderabad demanded

19 minutes ago
 NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Hig ..

NHMP issues traffic updates for major National Highways and Motorways

18 minutes ago
 Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman ..

Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan