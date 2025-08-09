Khalil George leads Independence day rally, pays tribute to armed forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Former Caretaker Federal Minister Khalil George leads a rally in Quetta, celebrating Independence Day with renewed national pride and paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering defense of the country.

Addressing the rally titled “Pakistan's Victory – Defeat of Fitna-e-Hindustan,” George hailed the military’s historic triumph over India as a victory for truth and justice. He praised the armed forces’ readiness to protect Pakistan’s borders and honored the martyrs of the war on terror, calling them the “jewels in our crown.”

The rally began at Airport Chowk and passed through Alam Chowk, Askari Park, and Koila Phatak, culminating at Serena Chowk. Participants waved national flags and carried banners with patriotic slogans, while chants echoed in support of the armed forces and national unity.

“Today we celebrate Independence Day alongside the historic victory of our armed forces and the resounding defeat of the forces of chaos and aggression from across the border,” George told the rally.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s global strength stems from the sacrifices and dedication of its military, and praised its leadership under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying the country remains secure thanks to the martyrs who gave their lives for freedom.

George invoked the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, referencing his landmark August 11 speech as a guiding principle for unity. He affirmed that Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians live together under the protection of Pakistan’s national flag, celebrating Minority Day and religious festivals in harmony.

Issuing a stern warning to adversaries, George declared that “If anyone dares to cast an evil eye on Pakistan, the entire nation will stand shoulder to shoulder with its army, ready to lay down their lives for the country.”

He condemned what he called “agents of Fitna-e-Hindustan,” describing them as the greatest threat to Pakistan’s peace and security. He credited the vigilance of Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions for thwarting these threats, calling them an “impenetrable wall” against all enemies.

George concluded by asserting that the rally sent a clear message that the people of Pakistan are united with their military, and the defense of the nation’s sovereignty is a shared responsibility.