Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George here on Friday visited Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony and met with the area residents.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Christian leaders, Christian community members, Peace Committee members, civil society and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

The minister discussed the situation that emerged after rumours spread last night with the residents.

The area residents said that due to the quick response of the police, they felt protected and secure and the baseless rumors on social media died.

The minister said, "We all are Pakistanis, and the citizens should not listen to baseless rumours on social media. The law enforcement institutions are working hard and the administration and police are actively working to protect your rights.

" The RPO said that the safety of the citizens is the first responsibility of the police.

"We are utilizing all available resources for the protection of the minorities and ensuring law and order," he added.

The purpose of the visit is to express solidarity with the Christian community, he said.

The Commissioner said that Islamic teachings teach good treatment with minorities and everyone has equal rights in Pakistan.

The CPO on the occasion assured that Rawalpindi Police are always there for the protection of the Christian community.

The religious scholars, members of the Peace Committee and other participants also expressed solidarity with the Christian community.

The area residents raised slogans for the Punjab Police and Pakistan. On this occasion, prayers were also offered for peace and national security.