Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoint

Playwright Qamar loses control over himself and uses “abusive language" against UrduPoint's Reporter Correspondent Farrukh Shehbaz Warraich while responding to a question about an incident of “misogyny” last week in a live TV show.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2020) After an incident of misogyny in a live tv show last week, Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar once again turned ‘raving mad’ during an exclusive interview to the country’s top social media network UrduPoint here on Sunday.

Instead of talking rationally, Qamar lost control over himself and started using abusive language against UrduPoint's Reporter Farrukh Shehbaz Warraich and the management of TV over a question about misogyny with Marvi Sarmad in a live TV show last week.

“Tell me what has happened to the women that they realized to come out to organize ‘Aurat March’, tell me..!,” Qamar asked the correspondent instead of responding to the question of the interviewer.

“What is problem with women? They should share that with me!,” he turned wild. For a second he took a break, and meanwhile Mr. Warraich tended to share his view about what major problems women faced in the society. Mr. Warraich said: “The problem of the women is that whenever they come to place or to any TV show they receive abuses from any male and that’s it,”. At this, Qamar got furious and failed to maintain decency in Live transmission of UrduPoint.

“Mujy Zara ik baat batana tum—kitne dair se tum ho is kam me--- Marvi Sarmad k bare parha tum ne—daikhe us kay tweets aur us kay jhagray aur badtamezia ---daikhi hain uski,” (“Tell me one thing…for how long you are in journalism?; did you read about Marvi Sarmad?; her tweets, fights and misbehaviors?,”). Mr. Warraich said perhaps she had done something like that to which he shouted: “Ki hun gi? Kya matlb? (Perhaps she did? What does mean by that?).

On it, Warraich nodded in affirmative that “yes, she did,”. At this, Mr. Qamar said: “Yes, any woman who uses woman card, talks about gender equality and tends to use abusive language she will be met with the tough response,”.

“I don’t care if millions of people are watching it. If someone, especially the woman tends to use offensive language against Pakistan, Army and religious people,” Mr. Qamar said. He quoted her statement on twitter in which she targeted Army, religious clerics and Pakistan.

“Why are you asking me one question?,” he asked the correspondent. “People are watching it on social media. You came for four per cent. She abused me on TV and called me “shut-up”. He further said:“I will kill her (Marvi Sarmad if she dares to call me “shut up”.

Responding to another question that many people were there who liked his (Qamar’s) dialogues but how he would like to answer about his “behavior”, he gone made. “Who the fuck are you ? what is : Tarz-i-Amal (behavior)? What is this question? he shouted loudly. “Shut down this camera,” he looked into the camera and forced the cameraman switch it off.

A week before he committed misogyny with Marvi Sarmad in a Live TV show and used very inappropriate words about her personality. “Nobody likes even to spit on you,” he exploded while responding to Marvi Sarmad in the show.

The social media strongly condemned Qamar, who strongly opposes “Aurat March” and “International Women Day”, over his “behavior” and selection of words while talking to a woman in a Live TV show.