Khalilzad, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad here on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and shared the outcomes following 7th round of U.S.-Taliban peace talks in Doha and his recent engagements in Kabul

Foreign Minister welcomed the progress achieved in the talks and the Intra Afghan Peace Conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic road map.

It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.

It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility.

Pakistan will continue to play its supportive role for smooth progress and successful outcome of these peace efforts, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.