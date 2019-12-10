Khaliq Hazara pledges for provision of healthcare facilities to people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for sports & Cultural Abdul Khaliq Hazara met with Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shaheed Benazir Hospital Quetta Dr. Noor Qazi on Tuesday.

A delegation comprised Hazara Democratic Party (HDP)'s Vice Chairman Muhammad Raza Advocate, Central Secretary Infromation Mirza Hussain Hazara, Central Council Dr. Asghar Changazi and Bostan Kashtamand.

Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara said provincial government was taking practical steps to make exemplary hospital to Shaheed Benazir Hospital but in this regard, doctors and other staffs should improve their attendance along with activities for enhancing performance of the hospital for provision of facilities to patients.

He said no compromise would made on attendance of doctors and we would fully cooperate with administration of hospital for development of the hospital for interest of public.

On the occasion, MS Dr, Noor Qazi informed Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara about provision of treatment facilities, its requirement, problems and recently measures regarding the hospital.

On which, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara assured the Dr. Noor Qazi that he would take possible measures to address problems of the hospital for welfare of public.