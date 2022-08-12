UrduPoint.com

Khaliq-uz-Zaman Appointed Prosecutor General Punjab

The Punjab government on Friday appointed Advocate Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman as prosecutor general Punjab According to a notification by the Public Prosecution Department, Khaliq-uz-Zaman had been appointed for a period of three years against a vacant post

He replaced Arif Kamal Noon who retired from the post after completion of his term in office.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Owais had once again taken charge as advocate general Punjab after being notified a third time for the slot, a day earlier. He resigned from the slot on May 30.

