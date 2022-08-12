Khaliq-uz-Zaman appointed prosecutor general Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government on Friday appointed Advocate Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman as prosecutor general Punjab According to a notification by the Public Prosecution Department, Khaliq-uz-Zaman had been appointed for a period of three years against a vacant post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Friday appointed Advocate Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman as prosecutor general Punjab According to a notification by the Public Prosecution Department, Khaliq-uz-Zaman had been appointed for a period of three years against a vacant post.

He replaced Arif Kamal Noon who retired from the post after completion of his term in office.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Owais had once again taken charge as advocate general Punjab after being notified a third time for the slot, a day earlier. He resigned from the slot on May 30.