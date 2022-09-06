UrduPoint.com

Khalistan Referendum Drive Reaches Canada; Voting In Toronto On Sep 18

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Khalistan Referendum drive reaches Canada; voting in Toronto on Sep 18

After the Khalistan Referendum earlier held in the United Kingdom and some other countries, this political drive has now reached Canada, where voting for the referendum will commence on September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :After the Khalistan Referendum earlier held in the United Kingdom and some other countries, this political drive has now reached Canada, where voting for the referendum will commence on September 18.

The Khalistan Referendum being organized by the "Sikh for Justice" will be held in Brampton, suburban area of Toronto on September 18.

Even before the referendum, Sikhs in Canada carried out a five-kilometer long car rally and attracted the attention of local people. Over 2,000 vehicles participated in the car rally carried out in Toronto on Sunday night, media reports said.

Besides a truck rally organized in connection with the referendum, the Khalistan Referendum was advertised through mega billboards.

The Khalistan Referendum started from London on October 31 last year. Voting on the referendum has been held in various cities of the UK as well as in Switzerland and Italy with the participation of 450,000 Sikhs so far.

The Khalistan Referendum in Canada has been dedicated to Harjinder Singh Paria Shaheed.

