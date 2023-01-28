UrduPoint.com

Khalistan Referendum To Take Place In Australia On Jan 29

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Khalistan referendum to take place in Australia on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has announced that voting for the Australian chapter Khalistan independence referendum will be held at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 29.

Melbourne's Ravi Inder Singh, a representative of the Miri Piri Gurudwara (Sikh temple), told Australian media that the voting exercise, known as the 'Khalistan referendum', would be a significant step towards 'self-determination' for millions of Sikhs around the world.

Singh said the main goal of the referendum was to seek a consensus among Sikhs to establish a separate homeland within India and to determine the extent of the demand for this separatist state that would be known as Khalistan (land of the pure), SBS Punjabi, an Australian news outlet quoted him as saying.

The voting in the referendum, which started in October 2021, had so far been held in the UK, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

During a press conference in Melbourne on Wednesday, SFJ co-founder and general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that the Indian government was trying to "criminalise" the attempt of Sikhs to demand a separate state.

They were calling the 'Khalistan referendum' illegal and an act of terrorism, he added.

According to media reports, Australia is home to nearly 209,000 Sikhs, accounting for 0.8 per cent of the total population, and is the country's fifth largest and fastest-growing religious group, according to the 2021 census.

Commenting on the 'Khalistan referendum' in Australia, SBS media outlet Australia, quoted a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and said that Australia valued diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest and supports the non-violent expression of views.

About Khalistan, the SFJ had proposed that this would be achieved by carving out the north Indian state of Punjab, parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and several districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Related Topics

India Protest World Australia Punjab Canada Melbourne Miri Independence Temple Italy United Kingdom Switzerland January October Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

4 minutes ago
 First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.