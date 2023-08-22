Khalji directs DCs to collect date of Afghan refugees for transparent elections

Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Gul Khalji on Tuesday directed that all deputy commissioners (DCs) of division, with the support of the Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) and in collaboration with UNHCR and social organizations, find out the number of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees for transparent elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Gul Khalji on Tuesday directed that all deputy commissioners (DCs) of division, with the support of the Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) and in collaboration with UNHCR and social organizations, find out the number of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees for transparent elections.

He gave this instruction when he chaired meeting to collect date of Afghan refugees in living respective districts in order to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Loralai Subban Salim Dashti, and representatives of various intelligence agencies while Deputy Commissioner District Duki Mehran Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Musakhel Azeem Jan Dummar and Commissioner Afghan Refugees participated through video link.

In the meeting, the number of Afghan refugees in Loralai Division before the elections, registration and strategy for collecting their data were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Gul Khalji said that a large number of Afghan refugees were living in Katwi, Ghazgai, Zakariz, Sepidar camps in Loralai district.

He said that the first priority of the present caretaker government was to hold a free, fair and transparent election.

The Commissioner said that it was very important to collect the data of Afghan refugees so that their exact number could be known.

In the meeting, he said that the car also shared the number of Afghans in Loralai district, registration and other necessary information with the participants.

He said that a meeting would be held at the provincial level very soon in this regard, in which all the strategies could be decided, from which all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would also be informed.