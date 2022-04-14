Khalsa Janam Din, Besakhi Mela celebrations conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Festivities of the Sikh religion including the 323rd Khalsa Janam Din and Besakhi Mela concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad had issued messages of congratulations to the Sikh community on the occasion.

The Sikh yatrees from all-over the world including India participated in the celebrations. The yatrees thanked the Pakistan government and ETPB chairman over excellent hospitality and the best arrangements including security for the pilgrims.

They raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Sikh-Muslim friendship zindabad on the occasion .

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid was the the special guest while Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla and officers were also present.

The additional secretary shrines said that Pakistan is a pro-minority country. Pakistan Singh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh said that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, return satisfied and happy with the love and hospitality they received here.

Deputy Party Leader Jagmohan Singh said "we are grateful to the Trust Board for hosting and organising the best events for the pilgrims. Sardar Sukhbir Singh said that we are grateful for the extraordinary arrangements of transport, food and security for the convenience of the pilgrims. At the end, gifts and presents were presented to the special guests and pilgrims.

The Sikh yatrees will reach Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Friday, April 15. They will return to their homeland on April 21.