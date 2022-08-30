UrduPoint.com

Khan Always Prioritized Personal Gains To Keep His Dead Politics Alive, Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Khan always prioritized personal gains to keep his dead politics alive, Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for always giving priority to personal gain over national interests to keep his dead politics alive.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that due to Khan's negligence and poor policies country had moved towards default, adding, the decisions taken by Imran Khan only meant to destroy the country but now the current dispensation was trying to stabilize the economy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was hatching conspiracies against national institutions and defamed them for personal gains, he added.

He said that during almost four years of the PTI government, not a single promise made with the people was fulfilled by Imran Khan.

Replying a query, he replied that Khan' government played havoc with the state institutions and set a worst example of bad governance.

Former prime minister had put his political career above the constitution and state institutions, he maintained.

Related Topics

Dead Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Qamar Zaman Kaira Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

1 hour ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

10 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

10 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

10 hours ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.