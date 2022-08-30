Khan always prioritized personal gains to keep his dead politics alive, Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for always giving priority to personal gain over national interests to keep his dead politics alive.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that due to Khan's negligence and poor policies country had moved towards default, adding, the decisions taken by Imran Khan only meant to destroy the country but now the current dispensation was trying to stabilize the economy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was hatching conspiracies against national institutions and defamed them for personal gains, he added.

He said that during almost four years of the PTI government, not a single promise made with the people was fulfilled by Imran Khan.

Replying a query, he replied that Khan' government played havoc with the state institutions and set a worst example of bad governance.

Former prime minister had put his political career above the constitution and state institutions, he maintained.