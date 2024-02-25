Khan elected President, LHC Bahawalpur Bar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch has been elected President, and Sohail Akhtar Alkara is General Secretary, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association, respectively.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Chairman, Election board, Advocate Muhammad Aslam Khan Dhakar, Senior Member, Advocate Ghazannfar Ali Khan, Member, Advocate Chaudhary Umar Mahmood, Member, Advocate Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan Balocn, and Member, Advocate Sardar Tahir Mahmood Khan, announced the results of the elections held for the offices of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association for 2024–25.

According to the results, Advocate Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch has been elected as President of the LHC Bahawalpur Bar Association by securing 1440 votes, while another candidate, Mian Faiz-Ul-Hassan, got second place by securing 1374 votes.

Advocate Sohail Akhtar Alkara has been elected as General Secretary of the LHC Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association by securing 1217 votes, while another candidate, Advocate Imran Aziz Khan Channar, got the second position by securing 935 votes.

Advocate Khawaja Muhammad Tahir Qayyum has been elected as Senior Vice President (Bahawalpur Post). Advocate Rana Muhammad Afzal Anjum has been elected Vice President (Bahawalnagar Post).